Ohana Hale Marketplace opens in Waikiki

More than a dozen vendors are part of a food truck park and two-story building.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:52 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Ohana Hale Marketplace that closed in Kakaako last year has found a new home in Waikiki.

Tiny Tadani of the new Ohana Hale Waikiki and Steven Song, chef owner of food truck Hi Shack, will join HNN’s Sunrise Weekends on Sunday morning to talk about the new location at 1958 Kalakaua Ave.

A food truck park is open from noon to 9 p.m. and features everything from Mexican food to Hawaiian plates to fruit drinks.

Popular breakfast spot Waffle and Berry is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. inside a two-story building, which also houses Boston Joe’s Pizza, Wasabi Sushi Bar and local vendors selling jewelry and other goods.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

