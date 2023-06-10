New affordable rental housing project opens doors for kupuna in Moiliili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New affordable housing is available in Moiliili, and it is opening its doors for kupuna 55 years and older.

The complex is called Hale Makana O Moiliili, and it began welcoming tenants in May. A blessing and opening ceremony officially celebrated the six-story rental housing project on Friday.

The deal for the new complex was initially approved in December 2019 on the west side, however, community and neighborhood issues prompted a relocation to Moiliili.

Breaking ground in 2021, the development involved the demolition of preexisting apartment buildings and homes.

The nearly $40 million project was led by Ikenakea Development, a partnership between 3 Leaf Holdings and the Hawaiian Community Development Board.

The building includes 105 units — 80 studios and 25 one-bedroom-one bath units — that can accommodate up to three people.

Depending on the unit, interested tenants cannot earn more than 30% to 60% of Honolulu’s median gross income, and residents will be paying between $521 to $1,226 for monthly rent.

The state’s affordable housing finance agency had awarded the project a $13.6 million loan to support construction and permanent financing through its Rental Housing Revolving Fund.

With this project completed, the Hawaiian Community Development Board anticipates expanding affordable housing to other islands in the future. Their project in Maui is fully-approved for funding, and they have an ongoing project in Kauai aimed at keeping locals on our islands.

“Our people are leaving. They will leave the islands if we can’t produce a lot of housing,” Gov. Green warned at the opening ceremony.

He also announced that the Department of Hawaiian Homelands has written an emergency proclamation that will invest $600 million into affordable housing initiatives.

Interested applicants can visit mdihawaii.com/moiliili.

