Hundreds to attend Hokulea welcome ceremony in Juneau ahead of Pacific voyage launch

Hokulea will soon be welcomed to Juneau, Alaska.
Hokulea will soon be welcomed to Juneau, Alaska.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hokulea will soon be welcomed to Juneau, Alaska.

The special ceremony Saturday comes ahead of next week’s global launch of a four-year trek for the legendary voyaging and her crew circumnavigating the Pacific.

SPECIAL SECTION: Hokulea Pacific Voyage

Dignitaries, cultural practitioners and scores of Hawaii students are on hand for the ceremony.

“It’s beautiful over here and it’s refreshing it’s uplifting to be here. I’m very honored to be representing,” said Kamehameha Schools student Kalamakahi Crabbe.

The welcoming ceremony kicks off at 1 p.m. Hawaii time and runs through 4 p.m.

Hawaii News Now will carry the event LIVE across its digital platforms.

