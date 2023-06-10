Hundreds to attend Hokulea welcome ceremony in Juneau ahead of Pacific voyage launch

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hokulea will soon be welcomed to Juneau, Alaska.

The special ceremony Saturday comes ahead of next week’s global launch of a four-year trek for the legendary voyaging and her crew circumnavigating the Pacific.

Dignitaries, cultural practitioners and scores of Hawaii students are on hand for the ceremony.

“It’s beautiful over here and it’s refreshing it’s uplifting to be here. I’m very honored to be representing,” said Kamehameha Schools student Kalamakahi Crabbe.

The welcoming ceremony kicks off at 1 p.m. Hawaii time and runs through 4 p.m.

