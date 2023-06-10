Honolulu AIDS Walk marks 32 years of supporting community

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center celebrates 32 years of the Honolulu AIDS Walk and 40 years of serving Hawaii’s LGBTQIA+ community.

The Walk for Life will take place on June 17th at Kapiolani Park. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.

Andrew Ogata, HHHRC director of marketing and development, will join HNN’s Sunrise Weekends on Sunday morning to talk about this year’s event.

HHHRC reports that more than 2,200 people were identified as diagnosed with an HIV infection in Hawaii in 2020. Of those, more than half had been classified as stage 3 (AIDS).

The prevalence rate in Hawaii was much lower than the national rate, with the rate for males, more than eight times that of females.

Among persons of different age groups, the highest rate was among persons aged 45-54 years and the lowest rate was among those younger than 13 years.

Among different race/ethnicity groups, the highest rate was among Black/African American, followed by White. The lowest rates were found among Asian and those of multiple races.

By county of residence, the highest rate was in Hawaii County and the lowest rate was in Kauai County.

For more information on the AIDS Walk, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.