2 visitors die in ocean-related incidents on Hawaii Island

Hawaii Police Department logo.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two visitors died in separate ocean-related incidents that happened within 24 hours of each other this week, Hawaii Island police said.

The first incident happened on Wednesday night off Keauhou Bay.

According to police, a group disembarked a tour boat to go snorkeling around 5:45 p.m. About two hours later, a woman began having trouble breathing.

Both staff and medics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but all life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the woman was later pronounced dead.

She has been identified as 62-year-old Barbara Bentrup, of St. Louis, Missouri.

The following day, at around 11:35 a.m., authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive man that was pulled from waters at Kaunaoa Bay in South Kohala.

Officials said a lifeguard found the man face-down in the ocean.

The lifeguard pulled him to shore and began CPR before medics took over.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities identified him as 68-year-old Charles Yanez of Katy, Texas.

Autopsies have been ordered for each victim to determine the exact cause of death.

No foul play is suspected in either case.

Anyone with further information should call (808) 935-3311.

