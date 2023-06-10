Hawaii gas strike leaves customers empty as propane shortage persists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More Hawaii Gas customers are running empty as a strike enters its second week.

At Kai Store in Hilo, where off-grid residents come to fill up on his huge propane tank, Paul Kai is the bearer of bad news.

“I’m so sorry the propane vendor is all out; the propane distributor is on track right now to maybe another week or so,” said Kai.

Another week or so is just a guess for Kai.

It’s been eight days since more than 200 Hawaii Gas workers went on strike as their union, Local 996, fights for a nearly 30% wage increase.

Hawaii Gas says some picketers have been blocking trucks at base yards on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii.

The company says it respects the union’s right to strike but implores the workers to stop using this tactic which ultimately hurts businesses.

Delays have forced several restaurants to pause operations.

And at the Miranda Country Store at Shipman Industrial Park, the owner says propane is the number one fuel for forklifts.

“It’s imperative to our business that we are able to unload containers but product, move things around, load up our customers, and just function like we won’t be able to unload any new products coming in that people need feed for the animals or anything like that,” said Damien Demello Jr., Operations Manager, Miranda Country Store Inc.

And then there’s Eric Waldram, who needs propane for weekend grilling at the condo where he works.

“Not knowing that I would come over here and no gas ... hopefully, these people realize the importance of propane gas for the people,” said Waldra

Back at Kai’s store

“All I can do is be pleasant and let them know that propane is not available at this time,” said Kai.

Kai doesn’t disparage the striking workers or the gas company but hopes they reach a deal soon.

