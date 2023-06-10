Hawaii events mark National LGBTQ+ Pride Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - June is National LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City that sparked America’s gay rights movement.

Events across the U.S. are celebrating Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer communities. On Oahu and Maui, Pride events are held in October, during the non-peak travel season to avoid competing with other events happening. But some Pride events are still being held locally this month.

Walter Enriquez, CEO of Gay Island Guide, and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Honolulu joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the local events:

June 11: Pride pool party at White Sands Hotel in Waikiki

June 18: Free concert by Gay Men’s Chorus of Honolulu, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows at Unity Church of Hawaii, 3608 Diamond Head Circle

June 24: Big Island Pride parade and festival in Hilo from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

June 25: Proud Mary’s Drag Brunch at Arts at Mark’s Garage, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit gayislandguide.net.

