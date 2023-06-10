Independence, healthy living key themes at Hawaii Active Seniors Expo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s second-ever Active Seniors Expo kicked off Friday at the Hawaii Convention Center, promoting healthy, accessible lifestyles for kupuna.

Among the exhibitors: The Hawaiian Association of the Blind.

This is the first time the association has attended the expo.

“The reason we are here at the active senior expo is to bring around blind awareness,” said Roberta Tomas, of the Hawaii Association of the Blind.

“A lot of people might suffer from blindness or vision loss and are not sure where they can get help. If they come out to our booth today or tomorrow they’re going to get information and resources.”

Members demonstrated the latest in technology including braille embossers and braille e-readers. They also showcased classic technologies like the Perkin’s Braille reader and instructed basics of braille.

“It’s great for them to be doing it because they get to showcase the positives of being blind and that life doesn’t end just because one can’t see anymore,” Art Cabanilla, president of the Hawaii Association of the Blind, said.

Residents from 21 care homes were invited to attend the expo, which featured other interactive booths, including the Oahu Pickle Ball Association, Alzheimer’s Association and Kupuna Care Pair.

The expo will also be held Saturday, June 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

