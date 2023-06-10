Tributes
In the Governor’s backyard: 8 homeless patients settle in at medical respite kauhale

Pulama Ola village opened on May 31st and is now home to eight homeless patients who were...
Pulama Ola village opened on May 31st and is now home to eight homeless patients who were discharged from local hospitals.(HNN)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:19 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Governor Josh Green gave HNN an exclusive first look inside the state’s new medical respite kauhale next to his residence.

Pulama Ola village opened on May 31st, and is now home to eight homeless patients who were recently discharged from local hospitals.

They have access to an on-site nurse and doctors on call.

Doctor Green also examined some of the patients.

“This kauhele will probably save conservatively a million dollars a month of healthcare costs that we as a state would be responsible for but people are making a good decision to come in and provide services,” Green said.

