Food entrepreneurs: Sign up to bring your products to military bases

Joining us to tell us more is Sharon Zambo-Fan, ALA Hawaii Show Chairperson, and Mike Irish, Owner of Diamond Head Seafood.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:40 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re a food entrepreneur and want to sell products to the military community, the American Logistics Association invites you to sign up for its upcoming show.

Sharon Zambo-Fan, ALA Hawaii Show Chairperson, and Mike Irish, owner of Diamond Head Seafood, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the 26th annual business-to-business show for worldwide Defense Commissary Agency and Military Exchange buyers. The event helps bring Hawaii-made products to commissary and exchange shelves on military bases and expand sales for local businesses in Hawaii and around the world.

The show takes place on August 15 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Prince Waikiki. Sign ups are open through July 15, but folks are urged to sign up now so they can take part in a sales and distribution workshop to form business marketing partnerships. The show is about 80% full.

The cost to schedule a booth at the show is $895. Products must be made in Hawaii, unique to Hawaii and or best-selling national items sold only in Hawaii. To sign up, visit supporthawaiicompanies.wordpress.com or email alafoodshowhawaii@gmail.com.

Over 5,650 Hawaii companies have been selected for commissary shelves through the years. Hawaii commissaries account for $250 million annually in local sales.

ALA says buyers’ evaluation involves hours of structured taste-testing and one-on-one discussions with companies to find products that best satisfy shoppers. Local companies get feedback from professional buyers on improving packaging, products, distribution and make recommendations on how to increase sales.

Companies who are doing 20-year plus business with the commissaries include Diamond Head Seafood Co., Hawaiian Host, Hawaii Coffee Company, Menehune Water Company and Golden Touch Trading.

Companies marketing to the commissaries include Uncle’s Handmade Ice Cream, Diamond Bakery, Hawaii Candy Company, Aloha Shoyu, Aloha Gourmet, Hawaiian Sun, Family Foods Hawaii, and the Hawaii Food Alliance.

