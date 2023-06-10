Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social media

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Campbell high school student has been indicted on two counts of privacy violation.

He’s accused of taking a photo of a student with severe disabilities using a urinal and posting the photo on social media back in April.

A grand jury issued a $25,000 bench warrant on Wednesday.

The student, whose name has not been released, is charged with class C felonies punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

