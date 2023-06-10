Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social media

Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social...
Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social media(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:40 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Campbell high school student has been indicted on two counts of privacy violation.

He’s accused of taking a photo of a student with severe disabilities using a urinal and posting the photo on social media back in April.

A grand jury issued a $25,000 bench warrant on Wednesday.

The student, whose name has not been released, is charged with class C felonies punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: DLNR)
Hawaii park that limits visitors seen as example of new ‘destination management’ approach
The driver of a Tesla Model 3 that hit multiple parked cars and damaged homes in Kaimuki last...
Driver issued a single citation after allegedly slamming into parked cars, damaging homes
A Kailua-Kona man has filed a temporary restraining order against Det. Justin Gaspar after he...
State judge rules officer accused of harassment can’t carry firearms
Hawaii Police Department logo.
2 visitors die in ocean-related incidents on Hawaii Island
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Hawaii gas strike leaves customers empty as propane shortage persists
Spill the Tea cafe offers a free safe space for teens to focus on their mental health.
Youth Pride Fest aims to help LGBTQ teens access mental health care
Hawaii Gas Strike
Hawaii gas strike leaves customers empty as propane shortage persists
The Walk for Life will take place on June 17th at Kapiolani Park. Festivities begin at 8 a.m....
Honolulu AIDS Walk marks 32 years of supporting community