Amid ongoing buzz, Kolohe Kai’s lead singer releases new music to inspire ‘Hope’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roman De Peralta, the heart and soul behind the esteemed Hawaiian recording group Kolohe Kai, has released a fresh new track titled “Hope,” in a time when the world could use it the most.

A true maestro of rhythm and lyrics, De Peralta’s music consistently sparks joy and encourages listeners to move to his unique island-inspired beats.

Since his initial emergence in the music scene with Kolohe Kai, De Peralta has consistently delivered hit after hit — both with the group and as a solo artist.

The group’s undeniable influence on the current soundscape of contemporary music proves their prowess, as they continue to shape the soundtrack of our times.

De Peralta’s latest composition, “Hope,” was born during the challenging times of the global pandemic. The song is a poignant commentary on the issues plaguing society today, such as hate crimes and gun violence. Yet, it also emanates a sense of unity and peace, encapsulated in the powerful image of a family enjoying a tranquil sunset together.

“Hope” is now available on all major music streaming platforms.

The song’s arrival was met with excitement and anticipation, as fans were eager for a new anthem to help heal the scars of the recent past.

Adding to the ongoing buzz, De Peralta was recently lauded by the 2023 “American Idol” winner from Hawaii, Iam Tongi.

Tongi’s performance of De Peralta’s track “Cool Down” during the “American Idol” finale catapulted the song onto the iTunes USA top songs charts in the days following the event.

As if the release of a new single and recognition from a national singing competition were not enough, De Peralta and Kolohe Kai have also announced an upcoming tour.

The group plans to visit several West Coast cities in the U.S. — including Seattle, San Francisco, Irvine, San Diego, and Arizona — before concluding with a grand homecoming show at the Waikiki Shell on Sep. 29, and the Maui Arts and Culture Center on Sept. 30.

Tickets are currently available for purchase, promising fans an unforgettable experience of live music and connection.

As the world steps into a new post-pandemic era, De Peralta and Kolohe Kai are ready to lead the way with their uplifting sounds of unity, love, and of course, hope.

