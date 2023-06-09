Tributes
With opening weeks away, HART to ceremonially hand over first segment of rail to City

Riders will be able to hop on the rail to ride from Ho'opili in East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:09 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With opening day just weeks away, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) will be handing over the first segment of the long-awaited rail to the City in a ceremony being held Friday.

The city’s Department of Transportation Services will take over rail operations.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi along with city officials are expected to attend the ceremonial handover at the Mission Memorial Auditorium at 1:30 p.m.

It’s a momentous day for the project — one that’s over 12 years in the making from when the project first broke ground in Kapolei.

The rail is set to welcome its first public passengers 3 weeks from now on June 30, along the first phase of the line from Kapolei to Halawa.

Our crew was invited for an on-board preview on Thursday. They called the ride quick, with the rail making good time over the pau hana commute below.

