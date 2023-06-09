Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify secret info, transcript shows

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday on seven counts in special counsel Jack...
Former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday on seven counts in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.(Justice Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:08 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump admitted to knowing he had a classified document with him at Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House, according to a transcript of an audio recording.

CNN exclusively obtained part of the transcript from a 2021 meeting. Multiple sources say federal prosecutors have the recording.

Trump reportedly shows a classified Pentagon document about attacking Iran to those in the room. He can be heard saying it contains secret military information that he had not declassified.

“Secret” is a level of classification for sensitive government documents.

Former President Donald Trump faces a second criminal indictment. (Source: CNN/TRUTH SOCIAL/POOL/DOJ)

In March, prosecutors subpoenaed Trump for the document referenced in the 2021 recording.

Trump’s lawyers provided some documents but said they could not find the exact one.

Trump was indicted Thursday on seven counts in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the mishandling of classified documents. Details have not been made public.

Trump’s lawyer said the former president has been ordered to appear in court Tuesday in south Florida.

Publicly, Trump has claimed all the documents he brought with him to his Florida home are declassified. He’s railed against the special counsel’s investigation as a political witch hunt attempting to interfere with his 2024 presidential campaign.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When you look at Urban Honolulu, it’s hard to imagine what it would look like if a major...
Experts: A Cat 4 hurricane would leave Honolulu’s airport under 9 feet of water
Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level a day after fiery eruption at summit crater
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Two people were injured, including one seriously, after an elevator at Honolulu Community...
2 injured after elevator falls at Honolulu Community College
Two skid steers pushed sand along Kaanapali Beach on Tuesday while shoreline advocates marched...
Native Hawaiians clash with West Maui resort over erosion mitigation efforts

Latest News

Friday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger into next week
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Sunrise News Roundup (June 9, 2023)
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance to be arraigned on extortion charges
Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
France hails ‘hero with a rucksack’ who intervened in knife attack on very young children