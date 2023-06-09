Tributes
Lanikai, Kailua parking restrictions in place over holiday weekend

If you’re driving around Kailua or Lanikai this Kamehameha Day weekend, keep in mind that...
If you’re driving around Kailua or Lanikai this Kamehameha Day weekend, keep in mind that parking restrictions will be in effect.(Dana Edmunds)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re driving around Kailua or Lanikai this Kamehameha Day weekend, keep in mind that parking restrictions will be in effect.

In order to reduce traffic congestion for residents along the Lanikai-Kaohao shoreline, the City and County of Honolulu said restrictions will take place from Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Parking will be restricted on Makalii Place in Kailua and on all streets and shoulder areas of Mokulua and Aalapapa drives in Lanikai.

Parking will also be restricted on cross-streets connecting Mokulua and Aalapapa drives.

Signs will be present over the three-day weekend to warn drivers of the parking restrictions.

