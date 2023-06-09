Lanikai, Kailua parking restrictions in place over holiday weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re driving around Kailua or Lanikai this Kamehameha Day weekend, keep in mind that parking restrictions will be in effect.

In order to reduce traffic congestion for residents along the Lanikai-Kaohao shoreline, the City and County of Honolulu said restrictions will take place from Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Parking will be restricted on Makalii Place in Kailua and on all streets and shoulder areas of Mokulua and Aalapapa drives in Lanikai.

Parking will also be restricted on cross-streets connecting Mokulua and Aalapapa drives.

Signs will be present over the three-day weekend to warn drivers of the parking restrictions.

