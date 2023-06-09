Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river

South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in the Edisto River last month.(WCSC)
By Michal Higdon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:51 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a mother is facing multiple charges after her daughter’s body was found in a river.

WCSC reports that 39-year-old Taisha Moody has been charged with murder by child abuse and four counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk or causing harm.

Last month, first responders found the body of Moody’s 6-year-old daughter, Aria, in the Edisto River.

Initial reports from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources indicated the child had been playing in the shallow part of the river before she was swept away by water currents.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Taisha Moody was arrested on May 17.

Officials have not yet released Aria’s cause of death.

Moody is scheduled to make her first court appearance on July 14.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When you look at Urban Honolulu, it’s hard to imagine what it would look like if a major...
Experts: A Cat 4 hurricane would leave Honolulu’s airport under 9 feet of water
Two people were injured, including one seriously, after an elevator at Honolulu Community...
2 injured after elevator falls at Honolulu Community College
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level a day after fiery eruption at summit crater
Two skid steers pushed sand along Kaanapali Beach on Tuesday while shoreline advocates marched...
Native Hawaiians clash with West Maui resort over erosion mitigation efforts

Latest News

Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
Midday Newscast: Hokulea prepares to launch 4-year Pacific voyage
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
Pa'u units are a beloved sight in parades across Hawai'i.
Lei, parades & more: Kamehameha Day festivities planned statewide this weekend
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has issued a warning about oysters after a...
Man dies after eating raw oysters from seafood stand, officials say