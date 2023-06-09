Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Here’s why the Geico brand is now plastered on Hawaii’s Freeway Service Patrol tow trucks

Hawaii’s Freeway Service Patrol program is now sponsored by Geico.
Hawaii’s Freeway Service Patrol program is now sponsored by Geico.(Hawaii News Now)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Freeway Service Patrol program is now sponsored by Geico.

The insurance company is forking over $200,000 to help cover the costs of the program.

Officials said the sponsorship allows the state Transportation Department to continue its 14-year FSP program, which costs about $4 million a year.

Freeway Service Patrol is available to drivers involved in incidents from Makakilo to East Honolulu free of charge.

“The drivers are going to be seeing the Geico Gecko on the back panel of GEICO sponsorship,” says Department of Transportation spokesperson Jai Cunningham. “It helps towards our costs for this program to ensure that HIDOT can continue to offer this free service.”

Every year, FSP operators clear 9,000 vehicle incidents, from car crashes to stranded motorists.

FSP operators are also trained in first-aid, CPR, fire extinguisher use, and hazardous material recognition.

Once FSP clears the disabled vehicle, motorists can then call a tow service or an insurance company for help.

FSP operators are available from Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the exception of holidays.

If you are in need of this free service, call 808-841-HELP (4357).

For more details on the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level a day after fiery eruption at summit crater
When you look at Urban Honolulu, it’s hard to imagine what it would look like if a major...
Experts: A Cat 4 hurricane would leave Honolulu’s airport under 9 feet of water
Heart-stopping video captured Tuesday shows a young child walking outside the railing of a...
Heart-stopping video shows young child walking outside railing on highrise balcony
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Tasty Chop Suey to close after 67 years.
Amid mounting economic pressures, another iconic Hawaii restaurant calls it quits

Latest News

Hilo woman thanks the first responders who saved her.
When she collapsed at the gym, people rushed to help. Months later, she got to thank them
While the 2023 legislative session ended in May, the work hasn’t ended for state lawmakers who...
The Debrief: An inside look into Hawaii’s 2023 legislative session
Lauren Teruya reflect on her year as Miss Hawaii.
PODCAST: Miss Hawaii 2022 reflects on her ‘life-changing’ year as she hands over her crown
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 164: Meet Sgt. Mom ... an HPD veteran and mother of 4