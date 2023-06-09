Here’s why the Geico brand is now plastered on Hawaii’s Freeway Service Patrol tow trucks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Freeway Service Patrol program is now sponsored by Geico.

The insurance company is forking over $200,000 to help cover the costs of the program.

Officials said the sponsorship allows the state Transportation Department to continue its 14-year FSP program, which costs about $4 million a year.

Freeway Service Patrol is available to drivers involved in incidents from Makakilo to East Honolulu free of charge.

“The drivers are going to be seeing the Geico Gecko on the back panel of GEICO sponsorship,” says Department of Transportation spokesperson Jai Cunningham. “It helps towards our costs for this program to ensure that HIDOT can continue to offer this free service.”

Every year, FSP operators clear 9,000 vehicle incidents, from car crashes to stranded motorists.

FSP operators are also trained in first-aid, CPR, fire extinguisher use, and hazardous material recognition.

Once FSP clears the disabled vehicle, motorists can then call a tow service or an insurance company for help.

FSP operators are available from Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the exception of holidays.

If you are in need of this free service, call 808-841-HELP (4357).

