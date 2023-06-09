From Hawaii to Banana Land: Iolani alumni enjoying second season with the Savannah Bananas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Savannah Bananas — not only a fun name, but they’re also one of the most entertaining teams in baseball.

And Hawaii’s own Breland Almadova is right in the mix.

Almadova — a former stand out University of Hawaii outfielder — is in the midst of a unique chapter in his pro baseball career.

Almadova is in his second stint with the Savannah Bananas, playing primarily on the Party Animals, the Bananas main opponent during their Banana Ball world tour.

The independent travel team is akin to the Harlem Globetrotters. They hop from city to city to give fans what they call “the greatest show in sports.”

Their antics at the plate have made waves on social media, but according to Breland, the competition is anything but scripted.

“There’s things that are scripted, but then when you come in between the lines, like you and the pitcher and defenders, it’s game on.” Breland Almadova told Hawaii News Now. “You can either give up, you know, your stuff for the show, for the script or you can try and do both.”

Besides the energy on the field, its the connection off of it that has the most impact on Breland.

“This is where I can have the most fun and this is where I can have the biggest impact in families and kids in in the whole game of baseball.” Almadova said. “I think that’s where our biggest impact comes from is just being able to, you know, like break down that barrier that pro baseball has.”

Almadova put his name into the baseball world at Iolani before earning a scholarship to UH, eventually getting drafted by the Arizona Diamond Backs.

He spent four years in the minor leagues and many more in independent ball before moving to Banana Land.

“Come to find out, Banana ball is where it’s at.” Almadova said. “Banana ball is where I could be me. and banana ball is where I could play baseball and have more fun in the game than I’ve ever had.”

While Almadova is enjoying his time with the Bananas, he wants his story to be an inspiration to Hawaii’s next generation to never give up on your dreams.

“Play the game and keep going until I physically cannot do it.”

Both the Bananas and Party Animals are at home in savannah this weekend for a challenger series against the Aussie Drop Bears.

