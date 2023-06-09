Tributes
Lei, parades & more: Kamehameha Day festivities planned statewide this weekend

Pa'u units are a beloved sight in parades across Hawai'i.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Preparations are underway for Kamehameha Day celebrations statewide this weekend — and there are still ways for the public to get involved.

On Oahu, the civic club ‘Ahahui Ka’ahumanu is asking for bags of plumeria to be dropped off Friday morning at the white tent near Ali’iolani Hale on S. King Street between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Those flowers will be used in a ceremony later that afternoon.

At 2 p.m. the community is invited to celebrate one of Hawaii’s greatest ali’i with the famed lei draping ceremony at the King Kamehameha Statue in Honolulu.

The annual tradition of covering the statue in lei is an event that attracts cultural practitioners, locals and visitors alike.

Starting off the ceremony, the statue gets a gentle cleaning by the Honolulu Fire Department. Following that, ho’okupu, lei and oli are offered in Kamehameha’s honor.

There will also be hula and music by the Royal Hawaiian Band.

On Saturday, the floral parade will make its way from ‘Iolani Palace, down Punchbowl Street, onto Ala Moana Boulevard and through Waikiki before ending at Kapi’olani Park.

Featured in the parade will be pa’u units decked in colorful flower and lei, marching bands and elegantly decorated floats. It begins at 9 a.m.

Kauai will also have a King’s Parade & Ho’olaule’a Saturday. Road closures begin at 9:30 a.m. with the parade to follow at 10. It runs from Vidinha Stadium to the Historic County Building. Entertainment will include the award-winning Halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leina’ala, Native Hawaiian musicians and more.

Similar events will take place this weekend on Hawaii Island, and on Maui on June 17. Kamehameha Day is officially Sunday, June 11. For more information, click here.

