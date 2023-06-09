First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger into next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the middle to latter part of next week. Rather dry trade wind weather will prevail tonight through the weekend, with light showers favoring windward and mauka areas. A disturbance due Sunday night through late next week is forecast to bring an increase in trade wind showers to the island chain. A period of wet weather is possible early next week, mainly in windward areas, as some old frontal remnants move through.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up into early Saturday before easing as an out of season small west- northwest swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores will rise on Sunday and become rough as the trades strengthen locally. Surf along south facing shores will continue each day as a mix of long-period background south and southwest (170-220 degree) swells move through.

