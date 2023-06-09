Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger into next week

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger into next week
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger into next week(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:20 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the middle to latter part of next week. Rather dry trade wind weather will prevail tonight through the weekend, with light showers favoring windward and mauka areas. A disturbance due Sunday night through late next week is forecast to bring an increase in trade wind showers to the island chain. A period of wet weather is possible early next week, mainly in windward areas, as some old frontal remnants move through.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up into early Saturday before easing as an out of season small west- northwest swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores will rise on Sunday and become rough as the trades strengthen locally. Surf along south facing shores will continue each day as a mix of long-period background south and southwest (170-220 degree) swells move through.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When you look at Urban Honolulu, it’s hard to imagine what it would look like if a major...
Experts: A Cat 4 hurricane would leave Honolulu’s airport under 9 feet of water
Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level a day after fiery eruption at summit crater
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Two people were injured, including one seriously, after an elevator at Honolulu Community...
2 injured after elevator falls at Honolulu Community College
Two skid steers pushed sand along Kaanapali Beach on Tuesday while shoreline advocates marched...
Native Hawaiians clash with West Maui resort over erosion mitigation efforts

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Beautiful trade winds into the week; stronger Friday into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger through the weekend
Thursday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger through the weekend
HNN's First Alert Weather team to provide tips on how to prepare for hurricane season