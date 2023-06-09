Ever wanted to become a stunt double? Now’s your chance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii man who was lit on fire over 400 times (yes, seriously) is now looking to train some brave actors.

A two-day stunt-acting boot camp is scheduled next month on Hawaii Island, led by TV Stuntman and mixed martial artist Keoni Kramer.

The first time Kramer was set on fire, was back in 1993. Since then he’s had various stunt double roles in productions from Con-Air to Hawaii Five-O.

Kramer said he’s endured countless injuries because he didn’t have any formal training.

“I kind of learned the hard way,” Kramer said. “Landing into a top of a car from a 14-foot ladder? That was...That hurt.”

Kramer said he hopes the classes will help others prevent serious injuries and avoid enduring pain.

The boot camp is set for July 8 and July 9 at the Aerial Arts Studio in Hilo.

Aspiring actors will learn Kramer methods, including how to take a punch and falling from incredible heights.

One day of the classes will be dedicated to acting, while the other will focus just on physical stunts. A Jiu Jitsu instructor will also be on hand.

To sign up, call Kramer at (808) 722-1301.

