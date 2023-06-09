Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Ever wanted to become a stunt double? Now’s your chance

Stunt Acting Bootcamp with head coach Keoni Kramer
Stunt Acting Bootcamp with head coach Keoni Kramer(Keoni Kramer)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:42 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii man who was lit on fire over 400 times (yes, seriously) is now looking to train some brave actors.

A two-day stunt-acting boot camp is scheduled next month on Hawaii Island, led by TV Stuntman and mixed martial artist Keoni Kramer.

The first time Kramer was set on fire, was back in 1993. Since then he’s had various stunt double roles in productions from Con-Air to Hawaii Five-O.

Kramer said he’s endured countless injuries because he didn’t have any formal training.

“I kind of learned the hard way,” Kramer said. “Landing into a top of a car from a 14-foot ladder? That was...That hurt.”

Kramer said he hopes the classes will help others prevent serious injuries and avoid enduring pain.

The boot camp is set for July 8 and July 9 at the Aerial Arts Studio in Hilo.

Aspiring actors will learn Kramer methods, including how to take a punch and falling from incredible heights.

One day of the classes will be dedicated to acting, while the other will focus just on physical stunts. A Jiu Jitsu instructor will also be on hand.

To sign up, call Kramer at (808) 722-1301.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When you look at Urban Honolulu, it’s hard to imagine what it would look like if a major...
Experts: A Cat 4 hurricane would leave Honolulu’s airport under 9 feet of water
Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level a day after fiery eruption at summit crater
Two people were injured, including one seriously, after an elevator at Honolulu Community...
2 injured after elevator falls at Honolulu Community College
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Two skid steers pushed sand along Kaanapali Beach on Tuesday while shoreline advocates marched...
Native Hawaiians clash with West Maui resort over erosion mitigation efforts

Latest News

On Thursday, dozens of others shared how rent increases would impact kupuna living on social...
‘It’s personal’: Waiahole Valley families appeal to state board amid rent increase talks
At Serpico's Pizzeria Restaurant, the open sign is off and there is a sign on the door saying...
Hawaii Gas strike forces closure of some neighbor island businesses
(Image: DLNR)
In effort to control overtourism, new law points to Kauai state park as guide
Friday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger into next week