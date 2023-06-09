Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Doctor arranges big surprise for young patient who had Patriots jersey cut off during medical emergency

A young fan of the New England Patriots got a big surprise from a doctor in Delaware who helped save his hand after a bad accident. (Source: WCVB, NEMOURS CHILDREN'S HEALTH, CNN)
By John Atwater, WCVB
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:56 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (WCVB) – A young fan of the New England Patriots got a big surprise from a doctor in Delaware who helped save his hand after a bad accident.

Ashton Turmel, 6, had a rough fall on the playground a few weeks ago and fractured his arm.

“They were concerned they’d have to amputate his hand,” Ashton’s mother said.

But it wasn’t the painful break that brought tears to his eyes. His mother said her son only cried when medical professionals cut off his Patriots Tom Brady jersey at the hospital.

“He hadn’t cried from his fracture, but he cried when they cut his jersey off,” Dr. E.J. Caterson said.

Through hours of surgery, Caterson saved Ashton’s hand but knew that wouldn’t be enough for this young diehard fan.

The doctor made a few calls and Ashton’s favorite team came through.

Patriots current quarterback Mac Jones gave Ashton an autographed jersey and sent a personalized video to go along with it.

The young fan’s recovery is going to take a few weeks, but the tears are gone and he has a new favorite player.

“Now I like Mac Jones because Tom Brady’s retired,” Ashton said.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When you look at Urban Honolulu, it’s hard to imagine what it would look like if a major...
Experts: A Cat 4 hurricane would leave Honolulu’s airport under 9 feet of water
Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level a day after fiery eruption at summit crater
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Two people were injured, including one seriously, after an elevator at Honolulu Community...
2 injured after elevator falls at Honolulu Community College
Two skid steers pushed sand along Kaanapali Beach on Tuesday while shoreline advocates marched...
Native Hawaiians clash with West Maui resort over erosion mitigation efforts

Latest News

At Serpico's Pizzeria Restaurant, the open sign is off and there is a sign on the door saying...
Hawaii Gas strike forces closure of some neighbor island businesses
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump-appointed judge who previously faced criticism in documents probe is assigned to initially oversee criminal case
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night.
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in South Carolina
FILE - Interior Secretary nominee James Watt, a Reagan nominee, speaks on Dec. 23, 1980, in...
James Watt, sharp-tongued and pro-development Interior secretary under Reagan, dies at 85
(Image: DLNR)
In effort to control overtourism, new law points to Kauai state park as guide