Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 injured after elevator falls at Honolulu Community College

Two people were injured, including one seriously, after an elevator at Honolulu Community College fell from the third floor.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS said two people were injured, one of them seriously, after an elevator at Honolulu Community College fell from the third floor to the ground level on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said at about 1 p.m., two HCC employees, a 58-year-old woman and 50-year-old man, were riding an elevator in the library building when suddenly it went into a free fall.

Honolulu EMS paramedics responded and treated two people at the scene. The faulty elevator appeared in tact.

EMS said the woman sustained a lower back injury and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The man sustained minor injuries and declined transport to the hospital.

“We do go to elevator incidents. They are though usually people trapped in an elevator at a stationary floor, not so much a freefall, multiple flights. In my experience, I’ve never heard of one happening,” said Sunny Johnson, EMS paramedic supervisor.

“The health and safety of our students and faculty are of utmost importance to us,” said HCC Chancellor Karen Lee. “We always want to make sure that things are maintained and taken care of and operating safely. So these elevators as well as all of our elevators are maintained regularly. They were maintained and were doing fine just up until this incident.”

HCC said the elevator was installed in 2014.

“We did have a power surge earlier. So we don’t know if that’s related, but we’re just going to be checking it out and making sure that before we turn the elevators back on that it is completely 100% safe,” Lee said.

Otis elevator technicians are investigating what caused the freefall.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level a day after fiery eruption at summit crater
When you look at Urban Honolulu, it’s hard to imagine what it would look like if a major...
Experts: A Cat 4 hurricane would leave Honolulu’s airport under 9 feet of water
Heart-stopping video captured Tuesday shows a young child walking outside the railing of a...
Heart-stopping video shows young child walking outside railing on highrise balcony
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Tasty Chop Suey to close after 67 years.
Amid mounting economic pressures, another iconic Hawaii restaurant calls it quits

Latest News

A group of moms on the Big Island banded together and came up with a way to combat the...
A small Hawaii community’s solution to a child care shortage runs afoul of state policies
The science behind the 'wind vortex' created by Kilauea's ongoing eruption
Kilauea activity confined within the crater, drawing many to view its fiery display
2 injured after elevator plummets at community college