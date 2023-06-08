Hawaii students first in nation to use AI program for traffic crash prevention

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Twenty-five Waipahu High School juniors are paving the way on the roads with a new AI program aimed at preventing traffic crashes.

They are the first students in the nation to use AI program Road DX, which analyzes local high school campus for traffic blind spots. With the data, high school community members can safely be kept in crosswalks during busy times.

The new program also underscores students’ innovation and commitment to safety.

“So we kind of had to interpret the data on our own and come up with solutions on our own and own steps to solving the problem,” said Waipahu junior Jamil Veracruz.

The new programming also demonstrates the necessity of student input in community-wide issues.

State Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said having young people join the conversation is important.

“We’re old, we look at things from a lens that we know,” Sniffen said. “When we get students involved, they can see things that we normally don’t consider in our day to days.”

Recently this week, Veracruz and other Waipahu juniors presented their findings at the annual WASHTO conference at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.