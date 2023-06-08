Tributes
TONIGHT: HNN hurricane special prepares you for what forecasters warn could be a more active season

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:03 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Devastating hurricanes like Iwa and Iniki have wreaked havoc on Hawaii before.

But safety experts say without a major threat in several years, many have become complacent about preparations.

SPECIAL SECTION: HNN Hurricane Center

In a HNN special presentation premiering Wednesday night, HNN’s weather team digs into the science behind the storms and gives you the expert advice you need to protect your family from any threat.

Watch HNN’s First Alert weather special, “Hurricane Season 2023,”

Watch our First Alert weather special “Hurricane Season 2023″ at 6:30 p.m. on KGMB and K5.

You’ll also be able to watch live or on-demand at our HNN Hurricane Center.

