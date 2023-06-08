Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

This new UH shuttle bus isn’t just electric. It will (almost) drive itself

There’s a new member of UH-Manoa’s Rainbow Shuttle service.
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new member of UH-Manoa’s Rainbow Shuttle service.

And this bus isn’t just electric, it will also mostly drive itself.

“What we think makes it a very cool van is we put our autonomy kit inside,” said Nick Pilipowskyj, of Perrone Robotics. His company designed the zero emission van with new developments in artificial intelligence

It was unveiled at a state Department of Transportation news conference in Waikiki earlier this week.

“The vehicle is going to navigate, public roads, mixed traffic on its own without any validation from the driver,” said Pilipowskyj. Due to Hawaii State law, it will still require a driver to intervene in emergencies.

Other than that, it’s on its own.

“So it’s navigating based on this kind of GPS bread crumb idea right where we map the route, we lay down these wave points for it to follow and track,” he adds.

The van can can hold up to 14 passengers and is ADA compliant.

It will save more than 660 gallons of gas yearly.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
Fiery explosion kicks off newest eruption at Kilauea’s summit crater
Heart-stopping video captured Tuesday shows a young child walking outside the railing of a...
Heart-stopping video shows young child walking outside railing on highrise balcony
Report: High levels of bacteria detected at multiple Hawaii beaches
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Passengers onboard told HNN they heard a loud bang minutes into the flight as the plane gained...
Engine reportedly blows out during takeoff on Honolulu-bound flight

Latest News

The hurricane season in the Central Pacific extends from June 1 to Nov. 30.
WATCH: HNN hurricane special covers the science behind the storms ― and how to get prepared
FILE/Honolulu skyline
City to accept first 2,000 new applications for rent, utility relief program
HFD
HFD responds to building fire in Ala Moana area
First Alert 2023 Hurricane Season Special