Rescue dog helps man propose to girlfriend on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A picnic wedding proposal in the Valley Isle had a special guest.

Akua, an 8 year old poi dog, helped a California man, Henry, pop the question to his girlfriend.

Henry enlisted Akua through the Maui Humane Society’s Beach Buddies program, which gives dogs a day on the beach.

Henry got the idea because his girlfriend, Chelsea, walks dogs for a living.

With Akua’s help, Chelsea said yes. In return, he got a pup cup from Starbucks and a cheeseburger for his utmost assistance.

Akua is currently staying with a temporary adoption family who could potentially adopt him.

