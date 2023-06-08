Rescue dog helps man propose to girlfriend on Maui
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A picnic wedding proposal in the Valley Isle had a special guest.
Akua, an 8 year old poi dog, helped a California man, Henry, pop the question to his girlfriend.
Henry enlisted Akua through the Maui Humane Society’s Beach Buddies program, which gives dogs a day on the beach.
Henry got the idea because his girlfriend, Chelsea, walks dogs for a living.
With Akua’s help, Chelsea said yes. In return, he got a pup cup from Starbucks and a cheeseburger for his utmost assistance.
Akua is currently staying with a temporary adoption family who could potentially adopt him.
