PODCAST: Miss Hawaii 2022 reflects on her ‘life-changing’ year as she hands over her crown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Lauren Teruya hands over her crown to a new Miss Hawaii, she looks back at the past year with immense gratitude.

“It’s changed my life,” Teruya said. “It is a life-changing year. You know, when you win, it’s one thing, but then it’s what you do with it.”

Under her platform “Arts for All,” Teruya, who represented the state as Miss Hawaii 2022, spent much of the year traveling to the Neighbor Islands, the mainland and Japan — working with students and teachers on ways to incorporate arts and culture into schools’ curriculum.

“Everybody can have a moment where we stand up and we work together in a movement exercise or we just do an energizing exercise when we’re feeling sleepy after lunch,” Teruya said.

“They’re really small things, but it gets that excitement to learn back into the classroom. And I think that’s what children need more than ever. And it has been successful.”

Teruya’s passion for performing arts started at a young age, having been in community theater productions as a high school student.

It was around that time when she also noticed that not a lot of public schools had funding for the arts. And then, the pandemic exacerbated that problem with budget cuts, she said.

“So my plan for this year was, OK, maybe it’s too much to say, ‘give me pots of money so that we can employ more teachers.’ But what it was, was to work with teachers and students on how to incorporate the arts into your classroom, even when you’re in science class or in your math class or in your reading.”

As Teruya looks back at her year as Miss Hawaii, she said one of the highlights was representing the state at the Miss America pageant.

“There’s truly no way to describe what that honor feels like to have our state behind you, to have this feeling of, I’m going to give this my everything because I’m so proud to be Hawaii like, to just stand on stage and say my name and Hawaii follows,” she said.

But beyond Miss America, she described the year as “collecting Easter eggs in your basket.”

“And by the end of the year, you just have this like massive basket full of Easter eggs,” she said. “I think that’s what I’m carrying with me for life. Like I have this whole basket and it’s so full. It’s like overflowing with wonderful experiences that I can’t even truly verbalize how much this year has meant to me.”

What’s next for Teruya? In addition to starting a career in media at Hawaii News Now, she said she’ll still be involved in the community as part of her Miss Hawaii sisterhood.

“It just gives me chicken skin because I get to be a part of something so special, not just for this year, but forever,” Teruya said.

