Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

The ‘out-of-the-box’ solution to HPD’s recruiting woes: 3-day workweeks for all patrol officers

Honolulu police lights
Honolulu police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD patrol officers will soon be shifting to an innovative schedule that will have them working three long days with four days off as part of a bid to boost recruitment and cover staffing shortages.

Officials say the nearly 1,000 patrol officers will work 13 1/2 hours for two days a week and 13 hours one day a week. That adds up to 40, which means they’ll four days off.

In addition, when the schedules shift every few months, they’ll get two weeks with five days off.

The change is a way to boost recruiting. HPD’s officer force is down nearly 20%, with about 400 vacancies.

‘Startling’ number of officer vacancies at HPD spur public safety concerns

“An out-of-the-box solution” is how Robert Cavaco, president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers union, describes the unique schedule.

HPD Deputy Chief Rade Vanic said the change will also help with staffing shortages.

During a pilot project that tested three, 12-hour work weeks in two districts, staffing went from 75% ― the minimum ― to nearly 90% on some days.

“Because you only have two watches, you don’t have to staff that third watch, those officers then are spread out throughout the week,” Vanic said.

Most officers were supportive of the change, according to SHOPO, but there were concerns about fatigue.

“The officers are still only going to be out on the road for 12 hours,” said Cavaco. “The extra hour-and-a-half will be for things like finishing up late reports, getting any kind of in-service training.”

Officers can also use that time to upload body camera videos and exercise at the station.

HPD will be the only department in Hawaii with this schedule, when it goes into effect in August.

The Maui Police Department has patrol officers working three, 12-hour days with an extra shift added every few weeks. Both the Kauai and Hawaii Island police departments are looking to offer similar changes.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
Fiery explosion kicks off newest eruption at Kilauea’s summit crater
Heart-stopping video captured Tuesday shows a young child walking outside the railing of a...
Heart-stopping video shows young child walking outside railing on highrise balcony
Report: High levels of bacteria detected at multiple Hawaii beaches
Tasty Chop Suey to close after 67 years.
Amid mounting economic pressures, another iconic Hawaii restaurant calls it quits
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

The young seal just under a year old was found dead in March at Ohikilolo between Keaau Beach...
Community rallies for prosecution, education after Hawaiian monk seal’s intentional killing
Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
Fiery explosion kicks off newest eruption at Kilauea’s summit crater
After a three-month pause, Kilauea volcano started erupting again at Halemaumau Crater early...
Residents urged to prepare for threat of emissions, ashfall as Kilauea eruption continues
Kilauea erupted early this morning.
Kilauea