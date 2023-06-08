Native Hawaiians clash with West Maui resort over erosion mitigation efforts

KAANAPALI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Resort officials in West Maui want to restore the disappearing shoreline in front of their hotel. However, Native Hawaiian activists say they are doing it the wrong way.

Two skid steers pushed sand along Kaanapali Beach on Tuesday while shoreline advocates marched forward to stand in its way.

“The state won’t issue the stop-work order. So, we’re issuing the stop-work order,” said Maui beach access advocate Kai Nishiki.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources allowed The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kaanapali to do the work because the beach in front of their hotel is disappearing due to sea-level rise and coastal erosion.

Advocates are frustrated there was no public input.

“My reason that I’m down here is that this is a place that I was grew up in, a place where we fish,” said West Maui resident Kekai Keahi. “And activities like this without the public knowing and having input on the process is, for me, sneaky.”

Advocates say they are concerned about the impacts of resorts stockpiling sand in front of the hotels and are calling for environmental and cultural concerns to be addressed. They say they want a comprehensive dune restoration plan to be worked on with the community.

DLNR said in statement that it recommended the Westin consider replacing the existing grass berm at the edge of their property with a natural and native vegetated berm with designated beach access pathways.

“We understand that this event sparked a much-needed discussion between the Westin staff and the local beach advocates regarding the need for improved communication and coordination in addressing sea level rise and continued beach erosion. It also highlights the need to consider all options in the face of these challenges, including identifying triggers for phased adaptation to protect public trust resources,” DLNR officials said in a statement.

The advocates say the Westin eventually stopped sand pushing.

Hawaii News Now reached out to the resort for comment about its next steps and are still waiting for a response.

