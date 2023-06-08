Tributes
Meet Hawaii’s newest residents. Hint: It’s a conspiracy

By Sydney Witte
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s newest residents are furry, cute and definitely not from around here.

Kailua-Kona’s Three Ring Ranch Exoitic Animal Sanctuary announced they’ve rescued 11 ring-tailed lemurs from Puerto Rico.

The lemurs landed in Hawaii last week.

The lemurs were rescued after the U.S. Department of Justice closed the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Puerto Rico due to negligence.

Despite some health issues, the animals have large appetites and love exploring.

Fun fact: A group of lemurs is called a conspiracy.

