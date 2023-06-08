Tributes
Building fire closes Kapiolani Boulevard in both directions; Piikoi Street to Pensacola Street

HFD
HFD(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:33 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department are responding to a fire that broke out in the Ala Moana area, according to HFD officials.

HFD says the incident occurred at 1221 Kapiolani Boulevard, prompting the response of HFD units. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Officials say Kapiolani Boulevard is closed in both directions between Piikoi Street and Pensacola Street due to a building fire.

This story will be updated.

