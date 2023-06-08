Tributes
Forecasters predict drought conditions for summer, increasing risk of wildfires

These conditions could stay all the way through next winter, officials said.
By Billy V
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that the Hawaiian Islands will begin experiencing drought conditions later this summer.

The latest wildfire forecast was announced at a Wednesday news conference on Hawaii Island.

The National Weather Service warned that while everything is nice and green, our usually normal wet winter season will be “abnormally dry” bringing dry grass — potential fuel for wildfires.

Last November, the West Maui Wildfire burned just over 2,000 acres of land, worrying many residents.

Back in August 2022, about 7,000 homes were evacuated when flames got too close. The “Leilani Wildfire” burned over 17,000 acres and was fueled by invasive grasses.

Also in July, another wildfire burned over 9,000 acres in Maalaea.

In some areas like Hawaii Island, you can get free wildfire risk assessment by personnel trained in analyzing your home fore wildfire risk.

Hawaii County Fire Department is also partnering with large landowners to create a wildfire working group.

Officials say it’s best to prepare now while the grass and the surrounding areas are green.

