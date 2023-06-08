First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen from today into the weekend and local scale land and sea breezes will diminish. Any rain shower activity will be brief in this stable environment and favor windward and mountain areas during the overnight to early morning hours. Passing showers may develop once again favoring early Monday morning and Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Small surf will continue along south facing shores into next week. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores may increase slightly into Thursday as a west-northwest to northwest (300-320 degree) swell fills in. A slight increase is due for east shores as the winds pick up.

