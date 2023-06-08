Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger through the weekend

Your top local headlines for Thursday, June 8, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:22 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen from today into the weekend and local scale land and sea breezes will diminish.

Any rain shower activity will be brief in this stable environment and favor windward and mountain areas during the overnight to early morning hours.

Passing showers may develop once again favoring early Monday morning and Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Small surf will continue along south facing shores into next week. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores may increase slightly into Thursday as a west-northwest to northwest (300-320 degree) swell fills in. A slight increase is due for east shores as the winds pick up.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
Fiery explosion kicks off newest eruption at Kilauea’s summit crater
Heart-stopping video captured Tuesday shows a young child walking outside the railing of a...
Heart-stopping video shows young child walking outside railing on highrise balcony
Tasty Chop Suey to close after 67 years.
Amid mounting economic pressures, another iconic Hawaii restaurant calls it quits
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Report: High levels of bacteria detected at multiple Hawaii beaches

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger through the weekend
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Beautiful trade winds into the week; stronger Friday into the weekend
HNN's First Alert Weather team to provide tips on how to prepare for hurricane season
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, June 7, 2023