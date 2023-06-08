First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen from today into the weekend and local scale land and sea breezes will diminish.

Any rain shower activity will be brief in this stable environment and favor windward and mountain areas during the overnight to early morning hours.

Passing showers may develop once again favoring early Monday morning and Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Small surf will continue along south facing shores into next week. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores may increase slightly into Thursday as a west-northwest to northwest (300-320 degree) swell fills in. A slight increase is due for east shores as the winds pick up.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.