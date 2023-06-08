Episode 164: Meet Sgt. Mom ... an HPD veteran and mother of 4

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on “Muthaship,” Honolulu police veteran Sgt. Barbara Delaforce talks about what it’s like juggling motherhood with the duties of a police officer.

The mom of four says there are definite dangers on the job but explains why she has chosen to stay committed to the force she has been serving with for more than 20 years.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.