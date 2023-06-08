Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

The Debrief: An inside look into Hawaii’s 2023 legislative session

While the 2023 legislative session ended in May, the work hasn’t ended for state lawmakers who are hoping to move forward a variety of measures.
By Emily Cristobal
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While the 2023 legislative session ended in May, the work hasn’t ended for state lawmakers who are hoping to move forward a variety of measures.

State Sen. Chris Lee and state Rep. Nadine Nakamura sat down with HNN on “The Debrief” to discuss some of the highlights from the session, breaking down topics such as affordable housing, tax rebates and education.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT HERE:

Among the issues the lawmakers also discussed was the impact of climate change on Hawaii’s infrastructure.

“We’re looking at about $19 billion in coastal infrastructure that’s going to have to move because of climate,” Lee said.

“If we don’t do anything and we don’t plan ahead, it’s going to be way more expensive to deal with that later on, which means taxpayers are going to be paying a lot more for it than if we start and plan ahead beginning today. And that’s really what this is all about. How do we plan for the future to reduce the impact on everybody, to reduce the cost and to preserve our way of life for future generations.”

Nakamura added that one of the big winners for this year’s budget was the natural environment.

“This is for divisions that have been underfunded in the past, and we used a portion of our surplus to help improve our natural environment, because really our environment is our economy. And the more we can do to improve our economy, our environment, both residents and our visitors will benefit,” she said.

LISTEN HERE:

Hawaii’s state lawmakers are now in interim and will reconvene in January 2024 — but while this year’s session is over, the lawmakers emphasized their work is far from over.

“It’s funny because people think we’re part-time legislators, so nothing happens from the end of session until the next one, but it’s the furthest thing from the truth,” Lee said. “In reality, it doesn’t work that way. There is so much community engagement that happens. We hear from people 24/7 around the clock, and we are working on all those community issues in addition to the task forces and other working groups to implement policies we pass.”

Meanwhile, Nakamura explained some of the areas the state House is working on, including a special committee focused on remediation efforts in response to the Red Hill fuel spill and moving a bill forward regarding recreational marijuana.

In “The Debrief,” we break down the latest happenings in Hawaii from top issues in our thriving and diverse community to insights into our state government — sparking conversation with leaders from across the islands.

For future episodes, HNN will also be crowdsourcing questions on our social media platforms (Facebook and Instagram) for viewers to provide input and share questions they may have.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level a day after fiery eruption at summit crater
Heart-stopping video captured Tuesday shows a young child walking outside the railing of a...
Heart-stopping video shows young child walking outside railing on highrise balcony
When you look at Urban Honolulu, it’s hard to imagine what it would look like if a major...
Experts: A Cat 4 hurricane would leave Honolulu’s airport under 9 feet of water
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Tasty Chop Suey to close after 67 years.
Amid mounting economic pressures, another iconic Hawaii restaurant calls it quits

Latest News

Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level a day after fiery eruption at summit crater
The Debrief: An inside look into Hawaii’s 2023 legislative session
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level a day after fiery eruption at summit crater
HNN News Brief (June 8, 2023)