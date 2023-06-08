Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

City to accept first 2,000 new applications for rent, utility relief program

FILE/Honolulu skyline
FILE/Honolulu skyline(Hawaii News Now)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:53 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A key COVID-19 relief program for Oahu renters will temporarily reopen for applications next week.

The city will accept up to 2,000 new applications for its Rental and Utility Relief Program beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The program is touted as one of the nation’s most successful rental relief programs.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi said that the RURP has played an integral role in keeping Oahu residents safely housed during what he called “some of the island’s darkest times.”

The program doled out $216 million in federal funds to help 16,000 Oahu families struggling to pay rent.

Now, the city has $25 million to spend on the program from State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds approved by the Honolulu City Council in January.

New applicants may qualify for six months of assistance with rent and utility expenses.

Returning enrollees with at least three months of eligibility can receive up to three more months of assistance. They must earn less than a third of the city’s average income. For a family of four, that’s $39,300 or less.

These enrollees must have at least three months of eligibility left to qualify for this assistance.

To apply online, click here.

For those who may not be able to apply online, the city will hold in-person events around Oahu. The first event will be on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nanakuli Public Library in Waianae.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
Fiery explosion kicks off newest eruption at Kilauea’s summit crater
Heart-stopping video captured Tuesday shows a young child walking outside the railing of a...
Heart-stopping video shows young child walking outside railing on highrise balcony
Report: High levels of bacteria detected at multiple Hawaii beaches
Tasty Chop Suey to close after 67 years.
Amid mounting economic pressures, another iconic Hawaii restaurant calls it quits
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

HFD
Building fire closes Kapiolani Boulevard in both directions
First Alert 2023 Hurricane Season Special
Two skid steers pushed sand along Kaanapali Beach on Tuesday while shoreline advocates marched...
Native Hawaiians clash with West Maui resort over erosion mitigation efforts
The young seal just under a year old was found dead in March at Ohikilolo between Keaau Beach...
Community rallies for prosecution, education after Hawaiian monk seal’s intentional killing