USGS raises volcano alert level for Kilauea following increased earthquake activity

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has raised the volcano alert level for Kilauea early Wednesday, citing increased earthquake activity and ground deformation at the summit.

Scientists said it started Tuesday evening, indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface.

The alert level has been raised from “advisory/yellow” to “watch/orange.”

Officials stress the volcano is not erupting at this time.

HVO said it’s not possible to say if an eruption will happen for certain, but if it does, it’s likely to happen within Halemaumau Crater and not at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

HVO will continue to closely monitor the situation.

This story will be updated.

