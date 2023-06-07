Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

USGS raises volcano alert level for Kilauea following increased earthquake activity

USGS overflight shows Kilauea summit on May 23, 2023.
USGS overflight shows Kilauea summit on May 23, 2023.(USGS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has raised the volcano alert level for Kilauea early Wednesday, citing increased earthquake activity and ground deformation at the summit.

Scientists said it started Tuesday evening, indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface.

The alert level has been raised from “advisory/yellow” to “watch/orange.”

Officials stress the volcano is not erupting at this time.

HVO said it’s not possible to say if an eruption will happen for certain, but if it does, it’s likely to happen within Halemaumau Crater and not at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

HVO will continue to closely monitor the situation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers onboard told HNN they heard a loud bang minutes into the flight as the plane gained...
Engine reportedly blows out during takeoff on Honolulu-bound flight
Heart-stopping video captured Tuesday shows a young child walking outside the railing of a...
Heart-stopping video shows young child walking outside railing on highrise balcony
Report: High levels of bacteria detected at multiple Hawaii beaches
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
NOAA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the successful prosecution of...
NOAA: Monk seal was intentionally killed on West Oahu beach

Latest News

Wednesday forecast
First Alert Forecast: Light winds continue, stronger winds due over the weekend
Honolulu Hale
Amid outrage over proposed 64% raise, council to consider measure that would ban outside income
Panic shoppers hit the stores in Hawaii
Despite reports of panic buying, CA dock interruptions are having minimal impact
La Pietra senior accepted to prestigious summer program for aspiring business leaders
La Pietra senior accepted to prestigious summer program for aspiring business leaders