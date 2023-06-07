This could be a busy hurricane season. Here’s how to get prepared

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t get complacent.

That’s the message from forecasters and public officials this year as hurricane season gets underway.

Hurricane season in the Central Pacific runs through Nov. 30, and officials say it’s critically important to have supplies and a family plan handy in case a storm makes a near pass or direct hit in the islands.

The best place to start in preparing for hurricane season is by making a 14-day emergency kit.

That’s right: Emergency preparedness experts say you should have two weeks’ worth of nonperishable food and water are needed in your emergency kit along with some other essentials, including:

Eating utensils, such as plates, forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks and non-electric can openers

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and extra batteries

Flashlights or camping lanterns that can be powered by batteries or propane tanks

First-aid kit

Whistle, which will come in handy for signaling help in the instance of an emergency

Dust mask, which will help filter contaminated air

Sanitation items, including toilet paper and personal hygiene items

Tool kit, including wrenches, pliers and duct tape

Medication and medical devices

Pet food or pet medication (if applicable)

For other items to put in your emergency kit, click here

Along with gathering the necessary supplies, it’s important to also have a family communications plan in place.

Families should have conversations now about how to receive emergency alerts, where to shelter in an emergency, what they should bring with them and how they are going to reunite in case family members get separated.

Staying up to date with weather reports is also essential as the storm nears.

