This could be a busy hurricane season. Here’s how to get prepared

It's critically important to have supplies and a family plan handy in case a storm makes a near pass or direct hit in the islands.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:07 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t get complacent.

That’s the message from forecasters and public officials this year as hurricane season gets underway.

Hurricane season in the Central Pacific runs through Nov. 30, and officials say it’s critically important to have supplies and a family plan handy in case a storm makes a near pass or direct hit in the islands.

Preparing your home for a hurricane should happen before the storm nears
Here’s what to do before, during and after a hurricane hits

The best place to start in preparing for hurricane season is by making a 14-day emergency kit.

That’s right: Emergency preparedness experts say you should have two weeks’ worth of nonperishable food and water are needed in your emergency kit along with some other essentials, including:

  • Eating utensils, such as plates, forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks and non-electric can openers
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and extra batteries
  • Flashlights or camping lanterns that can be powered by batteries or propane tanks
  • First-aid kit
  • Whistle, which will come in handy for signaling help in the instance of an emergency
  • Dust mask, which will help filter contaminated air
  • Sanitation items, including toilet paper and personal hygiene items
  • Tool kit, including wrenches, pliers and duct tape
  • Medication and medical devices
  • Pet food or pet medication (if applicable)
  • For other items to put in your emergency kit, click here.

Along with gathering the necessary supplies, it’s important to also have a family communications plan in place.

Families should have conversations now about how to receive emergency alerts, where to shelter in an emergency, what they should bring with them and how they are going to reunite in case family members get separated.

Staying up to date with weather reports is also essential as the storm nears.

