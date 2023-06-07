Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, CDC says

The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check...
The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check for recalled bags.(Source: TWITTER, @CDCGOV, GENERAL MILLS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over.

At least 14 people in 13 states were infected.

The outbreak was linked to Gold Medal-brand flour from a production facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

General Mills recalled four varieties of the flour in April when salmonella contamination was suspected.

CDC officials said that while the outbreak investigation has finished, people should still throw away or return any recalled bags of flour, and wash any containers used for storage.

For more information about the outbreak, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
200-foot-high lava fountains shoot into air as new Kilauea eruption begins
Heart-stopping video captured Tuesday shows a young child walking outside the railing of a...
Heart-stopping video shows young child walking outside railing on highrise balcony
Report: High levels of bacteria detected at multiple Hawaii beaches
Passengers onboard told HNN they heard a loud bang minutes into the flight as the plane gained...
Engine reportedly blows out during takeoff on Honolulu-bound flight
Tasty Chop Suey to close after 67 years.
Amid mounting economic pressures, another iconic Hawaii restaurant calls it quits

Latest News

In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
Millions breathing hazardous air as smoke from Canadian wildfires streams south over US
The lemurs landed in Hawaii last week as the US Department of Justice closed the Puerto Rico...
Lemurs find new home in Hawaii Island sanctuary after neglected at Puerto Rico zoo
A Kentucky man, Robert Sarver, was killed in Florida while saving his grandson, family says.
76-year-old man dies while saving grandson caught in rip current, family says
The hurricane season in the Central Pacific extends from June 1 to Nov. 30.
TONIGHT: HNN hurricane special prepares you for what forecasters warn could be a more active season
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief