Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Residents urged to prepare for threat of emissions, ashfall as Kilauea eruption continues

Officials stress that the activity is confined to Halemaumau and does not pose a threat to the public. Hazards will be reassessed as the eruption continues.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:11 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island residents are being urged to prepare for the potential for heavy gas emissions and even “very light” ashfall as the eruption at Kilauea’s summit crater continues.

The eruption started early Wednesday, sending lava fountains as high as 200 feet into the air.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption is confined to crater, which means the major hazard to the public is volcanic emissions.

Kilauea volcano erupting again at Halemaumau Crater, putting on spectacular show

“Large amounts of volcanic gas ... are continuously released during eruptions of Kilauea volcano,” the observatory said, in its latest update. “As (sulfur dioxide) is released from the summit, it will react in the atmosphere to create the visibly haze known as vog (volcanic smog) that has been observed downwind of Kilauea.”

Meanwhile, officials are also warning about the potential for “very light ashfall” impacting Puna, Kau and Kona.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heart-stopping video captured Tuesday shows a young child walking outside the railing of a...
Heart-stopping video shows young child walking outside railing on highrise balcony
Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
200-foot-high lava fountains shoot into air as new Kilauea eruption begins
Report: High levels of bacteria detected at multiple Hawaii beaches
Passengers onboard told HNN they heard a loud bang minutes into the flight as the plane gained...
Engine reportedly blows out during takeoff on Honolulu-bound flight
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose

Latest News

Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
200-foot-high lava fountains shoot into air as new Kilauea eruption begins
Honolulu Hale
Amid outrage over hefty raise, council to consider measure that would ban outside income
HNN News Brief (June 7, 2023)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, June 7, 2023