Residents urged to prepare for threat of emissions, ashfall as Kilauea eruption continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island residents are being urged to prepare for the potential for heavy gas emissions and even “very light” ashfall as the eruption at Kilauea’s summit crater continues.

The eruption started early Wednesday, sending lava fountains as high as 200 feet into the air.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption is confined to crater, which means the major hazard to the public is volcanic emissions.

“Large amounts of volcanic gas ... are continuously released during eruptions of Kilauea volcano,” the observatory said, in its latest update. “As (sulfur dioxide) is released from the summit, it will react in the atmosphere to create the visibly haze known as vog (volcanic smog) that has been observed downwind of Kilauea.”

Meanwhile, officials are also warning about the potential for “very light ashfall” impacting Puna, Kau and Kona.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

