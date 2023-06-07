Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Pulitzer winning author Willa Cather gets statue at U.S. Capitol

Cather’s most famous works include The Song of the Lark, and My Antonia.
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With the pull of a rope, one of Nebraska’s most celebrated native daughters began her permanent residency at the US Capitol.

Willa Cather is the first Pulitzer winning author to join Statuary Hall.

“Cather’s vivid, reflective writing has become synonymous with the pioneer spirit of Nebraska,” said Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer.

“A number of her works feature featured honest and rich retellings of the challenges faced by Nebraskans and our intimate relationship to the land,” said Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith.

Each state gets two statues in the halls of congress.

Cather is the 12th woman on display, joining the ranks of Amelia Earhart, and Rosa Parks.

The artist behind the piece is also making history. Littleton Alston is the first African American sculptor to have a commission displayed at the Capitol.

“A Nebraska artist honoring Nebraska artists. And we all get to enjoy it today,” remarked Representative Don Bacon.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen explains Cather was selected for her work in immortalizing the Nebraskan Great Plains experience through literature, and for her spirt.

“She said, I only want impossible things. The others don’t interest me,” quote Pillen.

Cather’s most famous works include The Song of the Lark, and My Antonia.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heart-stopping video captured Tuesday shows a young child walking outside the railing of a...
Heart-stopping video shows young child walking outside railing on highrise balcony
Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
200-foot-high lava fountains shoot into air as new Kilauea eruption begins
Report: High levels of bacteria detected at multiple Hawaii beaches
Passengers onboard told HNN they heard a loud bang minutes into the flight as the plane gained...
Engine reportedly blows out during takeoff on Honolulu-bound flight
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose

Latest News

In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
‘I can taste the air’: Hazardous smoke from wildfires hangs over millions in Canada, US
4-year-old bitten by venomous copperhead while camping with family
Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame more than 25 years after his...
Tupac Shakur receives Walk of Fame star honor in the same month as birthday
Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Ex-Trump aide testifies before federal grand jury in Florida investigation of Mar-a-Lago documents
Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame more than 25 years after his...
Tupac Shakur receives posthumous star