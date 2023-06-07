Popular Koko Crater hike to close temporarily

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city plans to close the Koko Crater stairs for four days this month to replace the viewing platform at the top.

This Wednesday is the first day the trail will be off-limits as crews use a helicopter to remove the platform and install a safer steel structure with about 71 square feet of flat viewing area.

The trail will close again on June 16, 26 and 29.

The city is working with the non-profit Kokonut Koaltion on the $426,000 project.

We’re told it should be completed by the end of summer.

