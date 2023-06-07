Tributes
Popular Hokulea license plate gets top honors from collectors association

Governor and lawmakers approve Polynesian Voyaging Society specialty license plate.
Governor and lawmakers approve Polynesian Voyaging Society specialty license plate.(Polynesian Voyaging Society)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Hokulea license plate is tops in the nation.

That’s according to the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association, which says the license plate aimed at supporting the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s efforts was nominated for the win by 17 states and two countries.

Designed by Molokai native and Polynesian Voyaging Society crewmember Todd Yamashita, the license plate depicts Hokulea anchored at Kualoa on Oahu and honors the voyaging canoe’s maiden voyage in 1976.

Since then, the Hokulea has been the symbol of the Hawaiian Renaissance, harkening the ancestral tradition of navigation guided solely by nature and inspiring next generations of a commitment to a sustainable future.

For Yamashita, the license plate is a testament to the survival of indigenous culture.

“This is going to help inspire a renaissance for Hawaiian culture — for a Hawaiian people — and really give us a resurgence of pride here in Hawaii,” he said. “This is for those who dare to live their culture.”

The honor comes as Hokulea prepares for a record-breaking Pacific voyage that will span 42,000 miles.

For more information on the license plate, click here.

