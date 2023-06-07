Lahaina man, 62, struck and killed while riding a bicycle in West Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist was killed on the Valley Isle Tuesday morning after he was at an intersection in West Maui.

County police said according to a preliminary investigation, the 62-year-old man was attempting to cross east at the Lahaina Bypass and Honoapiilani Highway intersection. That’s when a 1999 black Toyota Tacoma heading south hit the man on the bike.

The truck’s driver, a 28-year-old Lahaina woman, immediately stopped to render aid.

Thrown onto the road, the bicyclist died at the scene despite life-saving attempts. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He hasn’t yet been publicly identified.

Police added that speed does not appear to be a factor in this crash, and the use of alcohol and drugs is pending a toxicology report.

This incident marks Maui’s sixth traffic death of the year compared to 11 this time last year.

