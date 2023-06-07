La Pietra senior accepted to prestigious summer program for aspiring business leaders

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congratulations to a rising senior at La Pietra who is receiving the opportunity to attend a summer program at a top business school.

Megu Kurita is heading to Pennsylvania to attend Wharton School’s “Leadership in the business world” summer program.

She was accepted after she started an online clothing store specializing in minimalist clothing and accessories.

“My brand Minimalist Self is featured to young women who like wearing minimalistic clothing or accessories,” said La Pietra student Megu Kurita.

“I’m very excited to attend the Wharton summer program. Something that really interested me was the Leadership in the World Business program, and I was fortunate enough to get in, so I’m very blessed.”

Wharton’s curriculum includes research, competitions, and interviews with business leaders.

