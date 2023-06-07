How to improve your mental health from the effects of social media and gaming

HONOLULU (HI Now) - We know that our youth is spending a lot of time on social media and/or in online spaces. Practicing self-care and developing healthy habits can help to reduce stress and improve their overall well-being.

HI Now host Rachel Pacarro is joined by Amanda Martinez and Nicholas Bongcaron from Mental Health America of Hawai`i, as they share self-care tips and healthy habits to improve your mental health!

For more information, visit Mentalhealthhawaii.org or on Facebook and Instagram @mhahawaii.

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.