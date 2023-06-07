Tributes
How to improve your mental health from the effects of social media and gaming

Sponsored by Hawaii Catholic Schools
Amanda Martinez and Nicholas Bongcaron from Mental Health America of Hawai`i, shares self-care tips and healthy habits to improve your mental health!
By HI Now Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HI Now) - We know that our youth is spending a lot of time on social media and/or in online spaces. Practicing self-care and developing healthy habits can help to reduce stress and improve their overall well-being.

HI Now host Rachel Pacarro is joined by Amanda Martinez and Nicholas Bongcaron from Mental Health America of Hawai`i, as they share self-care tips and healthy habits to improve your mental health!

For more information, visit Mentalhealthhawaii.org or on Facebook and Instagram @mhahawaii.

