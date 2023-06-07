Honolulu bar clinches prestigious national James Beard Award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s Bar Leather Apron won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar on Monday.

It’s the first time an establishment in Hawaii has won the prestigious national award.

The upscale downtown bar was announced as the winner in Chicago.

Hawaii has a rich history of being recognized by the James Beard Foundation.

In 2000, Helena Hawaiian Foods won the regional award followed by Sam Choy’s Kaloko in 2004 and Hamura’s Saimin Stand in 2006. Earlier this year, Hotel Mananga won the America’s Classics Award for the Pacific and Northwest Region.

Bar Leather Apron’s co-owners Justin Park and Tom Park, who are not brothers, opened Bar Leather Apron in 2015.

The bar claims to have Hawaii’s “most extensive whiskey selection.”

The owners said they hope their new award “shows the world that there are indeed special things right here in Hawaii.”

