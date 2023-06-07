Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Honolulu bar clinches prestigious national James Beard Award

Honolulu’s Bar Leather Apron won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar on Monday. This is...
Honolulu’s Bar Leather Apron won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar on Monday. This is the first time a restaurant in Hawaii has won the prestigious award.(Bar Leather Apron/Facebook)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s Bar Leather Apron won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar on Monday.

It’s the first time an establishment in Hawaii has won the prestigious national award.

The upscale downtown bar was announced as the winner in Chicago.

Hawaii has a rich history of being recognized by the James Beard Foundation.

Hawaii’s oldest restaurant receives prestigious James Beard recognition

In 2000, Helena Hawaiian Foods won the regional award followed by Sam Choy’s Kaloko in 2004 and Hamura’s Saimin Stand in 2006. Earlier this year, Hotel Mananga won the America’s Classics Award for the Pacific and Northwest Region.

A Honolulu bar wants you to try the world’s oldest Japanese whisky. But expect to pay up.

Bar Leather Apron’s co-owners Justin Park and Tom Park, who are not brothers, opened Bar Leather Apron in 2015.

The bar claims to have Hawaii’s “most extensive whiskey selection.”

The owners said they hope their new award “shows the world that there are indeed special things right here in Hawaii.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and four hospitalized after they apparently overdosed at a Waikiki hotel...
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Iam Tongi, American Idol Season 21 winner
Get ready, Hawaii: Iam Tongi to headline first concert on Oahu’s North Shore since big win
Passengers onboard told HNN they heard a loud bang minutes into the flight as the plane gained...
Engine reportedly blows out during takeoff on Honolulu-bound flight
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The Honolulu rail project ends just short of Ka Makana Alii.
Hoping to take the rail line to Kapolei’s bustling shopping mall? You’re out of luck

Latest News

Governor and lawmakers approve Polynesian Voyaging Society specialty license plate.
Popular Hokulea license plate gets top honors from collectors association
Tanks under construction in Kapolei.
Giant fuel storage tanks under construction as military prepares to defuel Red Hill
Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday signed a measure into law that subjects e-smoking devices and...
Vaping products in Hawaii to be heavily taxed under measure signed into law
Honolulu Hale
Amid outrage over proposed 64% raise, councilmembers will take up measure that would ban outside income
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose