Heart-stopping video shows young child walking outside railing on highrise balcony
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heart-stopping video captured Tuesday shows a young child walking outside the railing of a 19th-floor apartment in Kakaako.
The child was pulled to safety by a neighbor.
Police say the incident happened after a woman’s attempted suicide in the unit.
At about 11:20 a.m., the boy ended up outside the railing on the 19th floor of Keauhou Place on South Street.
Police say moments before, a 27-year-old woman fell from that unit in an apparent suicide attempt.
She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Experts say if you or someone you know is struggling, it’s OK to share your feelings and get help.
Call or text Hawaii’s 24-hour suicide and crisis hotline at 988.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.