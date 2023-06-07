Heart-stopping video shows young child walking outside railing on highrise balcony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heart-stopping video captured Tuesday shows a young child walking outside the railing of a 19th-floor apartment in Kakaako.

The child was pulled to safety by a neighbor.

Police say the incident happened after a woman’s attempted suicide in the unit.

At about 11:20 a.m., the boy ended up outside the railing on the 19th floor of Keauhou Place on South Street.

Police say moments before, a 27-year-old woman fell from that unit in an apparent suicide attempt.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Experts say if you or someone you know is struggling, it’s OK to share your feelings and get help.

Call or text Hawaii’s 24-hour suicide and crisis hotline at 988.

